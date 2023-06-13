Portland bicyclist killed on Wallace Road
He was identified as Adam Joy, 55.
Robert Weeks, 47, of McMinnville was traveling southbound in a 2021 Ford F-350 when he passed Joy, who was traveling in the same direction.
Joy fell over, into the lane of travel, just as the pickup passed. Even though Weeks had slowed when passing, Joy was struck and pronounced dead at the scene.
Weeks remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
Wallace Road was closed in the area for about six hours while the incident was investigated.
OSP was assisted by medical personnel from Polk and Yamhill counties and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments
Joel R
Wow that is horrible to hear.
Honest questions: How can the police know that he "fell over into the lane" and that Mr Weeks "slowed down when passing"? Has this been thoroughly investigated? Was Mr Weeks on his phone sending a text? Was he drowsy? Was he intoxicated? Did he try to pass the biker without moving over and giving him enough room? Seems like there has to be a lot more to this story.