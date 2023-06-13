Portland bicyclist killed on Wallace Road

He was identified as Adam Joy, 55.

Robert Weeks, 47, of McMinnville was traveling southbound in a 2021 Ford F-350 when he passed Joy, who was traveling in the same direction.

Joy fell over, into the lane of travel, just as the pickup passed. Even though Weeks had slowed when passing, Joy was struck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Weeks remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Wallace Road was closed in the area for about six hours while the incident was investigated.

OSP was assisted by medical personnel from Polk and Yamhill counties and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.