Porklandia features pig, run

Carlton piggin’ out this weekend

The News-Register staff

Carlton businesses will offer pork specials this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, July 12-13, during the annual Porklandia event.

Some businesses will offer music, as well. Carlton Corners will offer “Beats and Brunch” with pulled pork Benedict and sandwiches from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday with a DJ playing 1970s and 80s music.

Music also will be featured Saturday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Blind Pig, and from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Horse Radish; and on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Ken Wright Cellars and at the same time at K&M Wines.

Other food and beverage specials will include the Maple Bacon Latte at Common Ground, a discount on sausage chubs at Carlton Farms, a “Sizzling Swine Bacon Mule” cocktail at Bull Run, maple bacon brownie bites at Ken Wright Cellars, loaded Bloody Mary’s at the American Legion Hall, the “Holy Schnitz” pork schnitzel sandwich at the Horse Radish and numerous others.

New to the event this year is a “Run Your Chops Off,” a 5-kilometer event for adults, plus a one-mile “kids’ piglet run.”

Runners can check in at the YC Soccer Arena, 101 W. Monroe St., Carlton. The 5K will start at 9:30 a.m.; cost is $35. The free piglet run will start at 9 a.m.

Additional details are due to be posted on the festival website, at www.carltonbusinessassociation.com/porklandia.