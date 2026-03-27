By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • March 27, 2026 Tweet

Pop-up clothing swap lets middle-schoolers choose

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Patton Middle School volunteers Willa Fagan, left, and Hannah Malstrom post a sign inviting sixth- through eighth-graders to a pop-up clothing shop at the McMinnville Public Library Tuesday. Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Hannah Malstrom, a Patton eighth-grade leadership student, helps lay out used clothing along with school social worker Megan Cornelius prior to the pop-up thrift shop Tuesday. Hannah said PMS leadership students thought a clothing swap would be helpful for middle schoolers, then found out that the library and Duniway Middle School students were making plans along the same lines.

Volunteers from Patton and Duniway middle schools laid out jeans, sweaters, athletic wear and other articles of clothing for a pop-up boutique Tuesday at the McMinnville Public Library.

A clothing swap was the top choice on a survey of middle school students last year, said Grace Juster, director of teen programs at the library. She worked with school social worker Megan Cornelius to organize the event.

Patton’s leadership students also decided to host a swap before discovering that the library was planning one during spring break, said Hannah Malstrom, an eighth-grader at the school.

“In leadership class, we build leader skills like working in a group, organizing, planning and reaching out to meet needs,” Hannah said. “It’s an opportunity to get involved and to see behind the scenes how much work and planning go into something.”

The project also aligned with a Patton goal of encouraging sustainable cities and communities, as well, said Willa Fagan, also a PMS eighth-grader.

“We wanted to help repurpose and give back to people who might need things,” Willa said.

Together with their counterparts at Duniway, the Patton students joined the library in collecting used clothes. By Tuesday, they had many grocery bags full of items, including shoes, bags and bracelets, as well as clothing.

Middle schoolers could choose up to five items each. If they brought clothes to donate, they were allowed two more.

“It’s basically just like thrifting, which would be fun,” Willa said.

She and Hannah were joined by several other middle schoolers as they set up the shop. They folded and displayed shorts, spring dresses, jeans from skinny to baggy, and all sorts of other items.

Hannah guessed the name-brand items would go fast. But there was something for everyone, she said.

Looking over the numerous choices piled on long tables, Willa added, “Everyone has their own unique style. They like to choose.”