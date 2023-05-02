Polivka::2

Stand for freedom

Here’s a comment I didn’t get to share at Tuesday’s council meeting:

Our country is in a state of emergency due to the unlawful, unconstitutional usurpation of power by our president and his corrupt administration. No longer can one honestly observe the behavior of federal officials from one political viewpoint or another.

This is not a party issue, but a human rights issue. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, under instruction of our president, is attacking Latino communities.

It would be convenient if these actions were limited to distant places. But no, freedom is being threatened in our community.

Once, this country boasted freedom as its chief priority — a land for the immigrant, the individualist, the bold and brash. I suggest we return to that ideology and put it in practice.

1. We could be loud and proud about Oregon’s sanctuary status. We could wear it like a badge.

2. We could reallocate unused funds of our police department, for unfilled positions, toward rapid response to ICE agents and financial relief for families affected by federal aggression. We could create a city task force to defend our own, or support efforts of local organizations like Unidos Bridging Communities.

3. We could establish lines of communication with other county’s other towns and cities to offer stronger resistance to armed federal thugs. This would provide a model for others counties and states on how to avoid licking the boot.

There is never a better time than the present to stand for human beings in opposition to fear and fascism. American consciousness has fallen so far, that we forget the virtues that put fire in our soul, direction in our steps and conviction in our words. If not this year, then in the coming years,.

None of us can do it alone. It takes a community working together.

Joseph Polivka

McMinnville