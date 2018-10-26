Political interest blurs the normal local lines

Quick. Whose local campaign contribution and expenditure report lists donations from Kroger, Anheuser-Busch, Union Pacific and Koch Industries?

If you grabbed the low-hanging fruit, you cited Ron Noble of McMinnville, a retired police chief seeking re-election in Yamhill County’s House District 24.

It’s not surprising for a Republican to receive cross-state or cross-country contributions in a contested House race, particularly with a Democratic supermajority potentially hanging in the balance. That’s all the more true when he’s an incumbent already displaying leadership potential.

Noble’s report goes on to list contributions from other corporate players as well, including Burlington Northern, Weyerhaeuser, Chevron, Walmart and Nike.

You won’t find any of those in the report of Democratic challenger Ken Moore, but neither will you find the huge union donations lavished on Democrats with better prospects. His lone union contribution, from the Steelworkers, is matched by Noble’s lone union contribution, from the Iron Workers.

Moore pulled in tens of thousands from union and party coffers two years ago, but state Democrats have all but conceded this time around.

For the most part, the funding breakdown also follows normal fault lines in the non-partisan race for Yamhill County commissioner. Incumbent Stan Primozich lists contributions from Waste Management (Riverbend Landfill) and Ken Wright Cellars (Yamhelas Westsider Trail advocate), but is largely relying on contributions from local individuals. The same is true of challenger Casey Kulla, except for $10,000 from United Food & Commercial Workers Local 555.

The anomalies begin to appear down-ticket.

Contested judicial races are rare, and typically remain genteel, understated affairs. But not this year. Not in Yamhill County.

Jennifer Chapman’s status as staff lawyer for Council 75 of the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees rendered her a little-known outsider. And she was facing a consummate insider in Deputy District Attorney Lisl Miller, with 18 of her 25 years of legal experience spent in Yamhill County.

Chapman needed a major infusion of cash to fuel her bid, and AFSME’s Salem-based Council 75 and McMinnville-based Local 198 answered the call. Together, they contributed almost $25,000.

We can think of no previous case in which a major union took such a keen interest in a local judicial race. And we can think of no benefit accruing to the state’s 25,000 AFSCME-represented workers, who ultimately paid the bill.

In partisan legislative races, the goal is to maximize favorable policy and access. But that’s not the case with a circuit court judgeship, making this one a head-scratcher.

The intensity of the three-way race for an unpaid volunteer post on the McMinnville City Council — a non-partisan body of seven members, serving to diminish the influence of any one — is odder still. Incumbent Sal Peralta has even been subjected to forum heckling and a robocall attack.

What could possibly be in it for Chris Chenoweth contributors Ron J. Miller of Portland, a politically connected lawyer and marketer, or Ron Fennern of Parrett Mountain, husband of Yamhill County Commissioner Mary Starrett and owner of politically active RAF Enterprises?

It’s another mystery for us.