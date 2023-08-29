Police step up enforcement at popular camping areas

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Bill B
Joe Dancer Park, unfortunately, is seeing the consequences of these actions. This past week has seen a dramatic increase in trash; on the fields and the trails.
Rustyoar1
Thank you officers for doing it right!
Culbert
Would be nice if there was more enforcement of camping in City Park. it is so discouraging to see the trash, food, and personal effects scattered about, and the damage being caused to vegetation and physical structures.