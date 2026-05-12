Police focus on curbing distracted driving

“This grant provides funding for high visibility enforcement which consists of extra time on the streets enforcing distracted driving laws and is meant to deter people from driving while using mobile electronic devices such as phones or tablets,” Carlton PD stated in a press release.

Carlton officers issued 11 citations and 61 warnings for a variety of traffic violations.

“Sergeant (Jake) Blair urges drivers to help keep themselves and others safe by staying focused on the road and waiting to make phone calls or send/read text messages until safely parked.”

Mac PD reported that officers made 81 traffic stops in the month. Thirty-one of the 47 citations issued were for distracted driving with a cell phone, along with 23 warnings for the offense.