Police cite three Mac High soccer players

McMinnville police have cited three students on the Mac High boys' soccer team in connection with hazing incidents that took place in the fall of 2017 and on Aug. 30 of this year.

The boys,all younger than 18 at the time of the incidents, were issued criminal citations for harassment, a B misdemeanor.

The police department's school resource officer at Mac High was notified about Sept. 7 about the alleged hazing involving students on the soccer team. He and another school resource officer investigated the allegations over the next several weeks, then forwarded their information to the Yamhill County District Attorney's office for review.