Plastics Project returns to Mac on Feb. 8

Accepted items are straws and utensils, bread bag clips, plastic screw-on caps, clear #1 PET plastic, and plastic #2 HDPE, #4 LDPE, #5 PP plastic and #6 PS plastic. The event will also collect #6 plastics. All are items not accepted at curbside service.

Items must be clean and dry; combine smaller bags into a large paper grocery bag; cost is $4 per full grocery bag. Cash or checks are accepted.

For details on the event, contact Zero Waste McMinnville at 503-207-5482.

Green Century Recycling from Portland will be collecting Styrofoam, including blocks, #6 and #4 styrofoam, clean and dry food containers, and packing peanuts, bagged in their own bag. Styrofoam must be free of any tape, labels, adhesive, or cardboard. Cost is $10 per 45-gallon trash bag.

Green Century will also be collecting e-waste for no charge. (Green Century does not accept light bulbs, household batteries — AA, AAA, button cell, etc. — or media.) Green Century will set up their own drive-through drop off site in the parking lot just east of First Baptist on Cowls Street.

Green Century accepts computers, hard drives, circuit boards, metal items, washer-dryers and much more. See zerowastemcminnville.com for a full list of what is accepted.