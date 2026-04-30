Plastic recycling event Saturday

Zero Waste’s Plastic Project will host a recycling event for hard-to-recycle plastics from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 2. The location will be the McMinnville Covenant Church, 2155 N.W. Second St., McMinnville.

Community members can recycle straws, utensils, bread bag clips, screw-on or flip top caps, CD and cassette cases, cello tape dispensers, clear #1 PET plastics (no color), #2 HDPE plastics, #4 LDPE plastics, #5 PP plastics, and #6 plastics.

These types of plastics are not eligible for curbside collection by Recology. No Styrofoam will be collected.

Recyclable items must be clean and dry. They should be sorted by categories in paper grocery bags.

Cost is $4 per bag.

For more information, contact Zero Waste McMinnville at 503-207-5482.