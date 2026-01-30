Plastic recycling event planned

Zero Waste’s Plastics Project will hold a hard-to-recycle plastic collection event Saturday, Feb. 7, at the McMinnville Covenant Church, 2155 N.W. Second St., McMinnville.

“The Great Plastic Roundup” will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Recyclables must be clean and dry and sorted by category into large paper grocery bags. Cost is $4 per full grocery bag.

Items that will be accepted include straws, utensils, bread bag clips, screw-on or flip top caps, CD and cassette cases, cello tape dispensers, and plastic items other than bottles that are labeled #1 PET, #2 HDPE, #4 LDPE, #5 PP and #6. These plastics are not collected by curbside recycling services.

No Styrofoam will be collected at this event, said Jeri White of the Plastics Project. A separate recycling event will be scheduled for that material.

For more information, call Zero Waste McMinnville at 503-207-5482.