Planning commissioner breakout 121725

By any other name

As part of a city of McMinnville project to “set the table” for development along Highway 18, brand agency FINE was hired to develop a marketing campaign for the 190-acre parcel that promotes it as a destination for high-wage employment.

FINE’s Brand Discovery Insights and Recommendations report outlined marketing strategies to help the development reach its goal, including a name for the property. FINE decided on McMinnville Landing after brainstorming 10 potential titles: McMinnville Access Center (or MAC Row for short, playing off the homonym for macro to reinforce the vast size of the property), The Mac Addition, Skyfield Center, The McMinnville Lift, Rivernest Forge, Twinnberry Crossing, Riverworks District, Wheelhouse Commons and Modern Assembly.