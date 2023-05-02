Pink Toast kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness events

Several dozen supporters of the With Courage organization raised glasses of rose wine Wednesday evening to celebrate the start of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

With Courage helps people with breast cancer by providing funds, supplies, one-on-one support and hope, said founder Caitlin Sticka of Carlton. The nonprofit hosts a gala fundraiser in October, inviting breast cancer patients to attend free for an evening out.

With Courage is behind the Pink Light Campaign each October that places pink lights and ribbons in McMinnville, Carlton, Yamhill and other cities. It also organizes Shop Pink, in which businesses offer “pink” specials during October, donating part of each sale to the nonprofit.

In addition, the 213 Gallery in Carlton will host a Pink Palette night featuring art by Tabby Ivy and 19 others who have donated work to raise money for With Courage. The event will be Friday, Oct. 24; see the With Courage Facebook page for more information.

The Pink Toast event Wednesday also was in Carlton.

Supporters gathered at Ken Wright Cellars for the toast and a “pink elephant” raffle. Hosts Ken and Karen Wright are longtime supporters of With Courage. They commenced the October fundraising by making a $1,000 donation to the organization.

Some attendees wore pink ribbons in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month. Once peeked out of the cap worn by Doug Davis, for instance. He said he and his wife, Jane Davis, are also longtime supporters of With Courage.

He had been helping sort grapes at Ken Wright’s winery prior to the toast, he said. All the helpers wore pink ribbons.

Steve Wick said he attended the Pink Toast for several reasons: because he was helping sort grapes, because he supports With Courage and because he is a breast cancer survivor, too.

Earlier this year, he had a painful lump on his chest. His wife ordered him to go to the doctor, who diagnosed DCIS, a ductal cancer. He said it was removed before it spread, and he’s doing well now.

His experience made him even more aware of the need to support those with breast cancer. Anyone can get it; while 99% of those who contract breast cancer are women, men are not immune.

In fact, Wick recently connected with another Carlton-area resident who is a breast cancer survivor, Sam Myers. With Courage helped connect the two, both men said.

Sam and his wife, Kim Myers, have long been supporters of With Courage. This year, she was asked to join the organization’s board.

“Within 24 hours of that, I found out I had breast cancer,” Sam said.

He said he had an amazing care team at Providence Newberg Hospital. His surgeon said she sees only about four to six men with breast cancer a year, along with dozens and dozens of women.

“Men aren’t taught to check,” Sam said. That needs to change, he said; he is fortunate he discovered his cancer early.

He had surgery in early September. “I’m doing great,” he said.

Kim Myers said she is grateful that her husband is well, and she is even more committed to With Courage’s supportive program after their experience.

“It has a different meaning now,” she said. “We ended up in this community for a reason.”