Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Patty Herzog, a board member of Edible Landscapes of Yamhill County, chats with visitors during Saturday’s Community Harvest Exchange at Mac Market in McMinnville. Community members gathered to celebrate the season, sharing surplus from their gardens and enjoying fresh-pressed cider. All unclaimed produce was donated to the YCAP food bank.
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Two-year-old Deveraux Varuska of McMinnville peers into a box of grapes during Saturday’s Edible Landscapes Community Harvest Exchange.
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##eigha Hill, left, and her daughter Vivienne, 5, of McMinnville browse free gardening and cookbooks with Joyce Anderson of Friends of the McMinnville Public Library during the event at Mac Market.
Photos: Sharing the Bounty
Scenes from Saturday’s Community Harvest Exchange at Mac Market in McMinnville
