Photos: Restoration celebration

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Dressed in full regalia, Nacoma Liebelt of Grand Ronde joins the circle during Saturday’s Grand Entry at the Grand Ronde Restoration Celebration Powwow at Spirit Mountain Casino. The event marked 42 years since the Tribe’s federal recognition was restored.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Beaming during the Grand Entry, 4-year-old Kaislee Rock of Salem holds up a toy horse while wearing a handmade buckskin dress passed down from her grandmother, Margaret Horn-Sampson, who wore it herself at the same age.