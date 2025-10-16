Rusty Rae/News-Register##RAW Cider Co. owner Levi Danielson gives a tour group an inside look at the fermentation process. The group, from Portland (from the left) are Brodie Torres, Kristen Colwell, Ellen Colwell (taking a closer look) and her spouse, Robert.
Rusty Rae/News-Register##Danielson discusses the various factors involved in selecting apples for the cider he makes. The cidery is on a 24-acre orchard with a variety of apple trees. Danielson also uses apples from other local orchards and purchases some from Hood River.
Rusty Rae/News-Register##Apples from the RAW Cider orchard move to the top of the crushing machine before they are dropped into a chute and mashed. The mash ends up in a collection tub from which it is made into the racks that are then crushed.
Rusty Rae/News-Register##Raw juice drips from racks of apple mash as it is compressed. Seven racks are prepared before the press squeezes and juice is further processed. RAW Cider Co. practices traditional methods, mostly French. All of its cider is fermented using yeast from the fruit at the time of harvest.
Photos: Pressing matters
RAW Cider Co. gives inside look to fermentation process during harvest festival.
