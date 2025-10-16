Photos: Pressing matters

Rusty Rae/News-Register##RAW Cider Co. owner Levi Danielson gives a tour group an inside look at the fermentation process. The group, from Portland (from the left) are Brodie Torres, Kristen Colwell, Ellen Colwell (taking a closer look) and her spouse, Robert.

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Danielson discusses the various factors involved in selecting apples for the cider he makes. The cidery is on a 24-acre orchard with a variety of apple trees. Danielson also uses apples from other local orchards and purchases some from Hood River.

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Apples from the RAW Cider orchard move to the top of the crushing machine before they are dropped into a chute and mashed. The mash ends up in a collection tub from which it is made into the racks that are then crushed.