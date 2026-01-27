Photos: No guts, no glory

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Chef Brett Uniss, culinary director at The Ground, carries a tray of haggis into McMinnville’s The Grand on Saturday during the annual Burns Supper hosted by the Celtic Heritage Alliance. Behind him is presenter Preston Marshall, who later delivered the traditional “Address to a Haggis,” followed by Brandon Rose carrying a tray of whisky. The ceremonial procession is a central custom of the celebration honoring Scottish poet Robert Burns. Traditionally made from minced sheep organs mixed with oats, onions and spices and cooked in a natural casing, haggis is served ahead of an evening of music, food and toasts.