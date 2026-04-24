Photos: In the loop
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Samantha Reed and Eleanor Fair, both 11, share an aerial hoop as Savannah Stanton, right, a coach with Earth & Elevate, offers guidance during Community Wellness Day on Saturday, April 18, at the McMinnville Community Center. The free event, hosted by the SNACK Program and McMinnville Parks and Recreation, featured interactive booths, physical activities, games and an obstacle course.
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Ariana Corona Sanchez, 1 1/2, reaches toward Finn, a Dalmatian with Paws for Love Therapy Dogs, as her foster mother, Karen Diaz, smiles during Community Wellness Day on Saturday, April 18, at the McMinnville Community Center.
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Aiden Pepinos, 7, and his brother Xavier, 11, plant sunflower seeds at the Edible Landscapes booth, where Xavier chats with Charlene Doland, president of Edible Landscapes.
Family-friendly event in Mac revolves around community wellness
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