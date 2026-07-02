Photos: Drumming up some fun
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Audience volunteers join Unit Souzou performers Toru Watanabe, foreground right, and ManMan Mui for a taiko drumming lesson.
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Michelle Fujii, left, Toru Watanabe and ManMan Mui of Unit Souzou perform on taiko drums ranging from small, high-pitched varieties to large, booming ones. Fujii compared the ensemble to an orchestra, explaining that each drum has its own voice, function and pitch.
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Craig Johnson of Willamina tries his hand at the hirado daiko, a shallow-bodied taiko drum, during the program’s audience participation finale.
Unit Souzou, a Portland-based taiko and Japanese folk dance group, performed throughout Yamhill County over the last week.
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