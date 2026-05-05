Photos: Culture in bloom

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Freya and Hunter Kimbrough of Otis, walk among blooming camas near the Cozine Creek Friday during the Camas Festival on Friday, May 1, at Linfield University. Highlights of the festival included guided tours of the natural area, speakers, an Indigenous Creators’ Market, an art exhibit and children’s activities.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Greg Archuleta, a cultural policy analyst and member of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, gestures toward camas flowers while talking with visitors during an afternoon tour of the Cozine Creek camas patch. Held each spring in partnership with the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, the Camas Festival celebrates the native flower and Indigenous First Food.