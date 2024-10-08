Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Mass band circles the field in the main event area at the fairgrounds Sunday, the daily opening ceremony for the McMinnville Scottish Festival. Clans and other Scottish heritage groups, some represented by drum and pipe corps, carried the tartans and banners, all part of the two-day pageant of Scottish games, music and culture, food and drink, British automobiles and more. The McMinnville Celtic Alliance sponsors the annual festival.
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Scottish Festival visitors enjoy shepherd’s pies and cream puffs from Kai’s Meat Pies of San Diego, among the many culinary offerings at the Scottish festival, which ran Oct. 5-6 at the fairgrounds. From left are Hanna Mabey of Tualatin, Taylor Deese of Portland, Broek Dyer of Tualatin and Raven Eiring of Tualatin.
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Scottish games Titan Tony Shouldis of McMinnville tosses the sheaf in Scottish games competition Sunday at the McMinnville Scottish Festival at Yamhill County Fairgrounds.
Photos: A taste for tartan
The McMinnville Celtic Alliance hosts another weekend of Scottish games, music,, culture, food and drink.
