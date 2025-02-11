Photography show to open at Narthex Gallery

McMinnville native Leslie Struxness will display her photos in the Narthex Gallery at the First Presbyterian Church from Sunday, Feb. 9, to Sunday, March 30.

The free show will be available for viewing whenever the church is open.

Struxness is a 1971 graduate of McMinnville High School. An OB/GYN, she takes photos when she is on medical missions or other travels around the world. At home, she splits her time between her Dayton farm and a place in Vancouver, Washington.

She said her travels have “brought a new perspective to my photography: the history, beauty and diversity of people and places both near to home and far away.”

Struxness has participated in Art Harvest and other shows in Yamhill County and the region.