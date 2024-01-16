Photo Gallery: Wheeeeee Locals take to the slopes off Wallace Road

##Sara Tucholsky doesn’t seem to mind too much as she unceremoniously dismounts from her flying sled. She headed back up for another run.

##McMinnville residents enjoy the impromptu sledding party Sunday in the linear park off Wallace Road on the west side of McMinnville. Weekend snow made hills slick enough for sliding, although sledders needed to bundle up against the extremely cold conditions.

##Bryden Hardy catches a little air as he launches off a set of steps near Wallace Road. The steps added some texture to the snowy hillside.

##Not wanting to miss out on the fun, a spaniel races down the snowy hillside clutching a stick.