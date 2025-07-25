Photo Gallery: Tigers on the move

Nathan Ecker/The News-Register##H-Bomb Fitness owner Kyle Matson encourages his Moving Tigers athletes to stack their hands in the middle of a group circle following a 45 minute training session at the Yamhill Carlton Soccer Club turf fields in Carlton. Matson (owner of H-Bomb Fitness in Carlton) has begun running bi-weekly athletic camps for kids in first through fifth grade with the purpose of fostering opportunities of physical growth for youth who are hesitant to begin sports. Conversations with parents about their child’s lack of interest in physical activity after the Covid-19 pandemic spurred Matson into action. It was not the only reason, but enough anecdotal evidence from the community inspired Matson to help kids find their way back into athletics.

Nathan Ecker/The News-Register##Benson Call pushes a sled over the soft green turf of the Yamhill Carlton Soccer Club fields. Most of the kids and families participating are from the Yamhill Carlton area, but others are from Forest Grove, McMinnville and Gaston. Matson aims to grow the program into a weekly activity where families from across the state can participate. Reminiscing on his own life and current mission to help families find themselves through fitness, Matson understands struggles that can hinder physical development and looks to make a difference in as many lives as he can.

Nathan Ecker/The News-Register##Matson shows off a figure eight weighted ball drill where participants are instructed to stay low to the ground while pushing the ball in front of them. This drill, and others like it, were put together from various inspirations so that kids can learn about injury prevention, functional strength, quick twitch muscles, agility and physical fitness.

Nathan Ecker/The News-Register##Matson switches the intensity on the magnetic weight sled for Blake Littlewolf who wanted more weight. The sled easily allows someone to switch between lighter and heavier weight, allowing more flexibility in the workout process and quicker transitions for varying age groups who have different strengths. This activity involved every child in a team-like event where participants pushed the sled back and forth in a ten-yard margin and cheered each other on.

Nathan Ecker/The News-Register##A lower body stretch is demonstrated by Matson during the beginning of the Moving Tigers camp on July 22. While working through the stretching routine, Matson encourages participants to show their peers examples of how to properly move the body. He also speaks to the children as they all stretch, explaining the importance of what they are doing and why it is a necessary part of any physical activity. As the camp went on, younger kids playing under the shaded ceiling of the smaller YCSC field looked through the fence in wonder of what the Moving Tigers were doing. Matson ensures that every Moving Tigers camp is accompanied by a kids play area for toddlers, so that the whole family can have time outside.