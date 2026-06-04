Photo Gallery: The Nines, Rising from ashes
In May 2025, a fire destroyed a maintenance shop at The Nines, leaving behind a pile of charred wood and twisted metal where a building used to stand. For a nine-hole course in McMinnville already working to reclaim its place in Oregon's golf scene, it was a gut punch. But the course kept moving. Owner Josh Kay and his team have spent the months since cleaning up, rebuilding and getting back to what they were doing before the fire: trying to make The Nines one of the top nine-hole courses in the state. Tucked into the farmland and vineyards outside of town, the course has the setting working in its favor. The Preserve, the restored manor on the property, is being used for a variety of events. The fairways are still in good shape. And the work to keep the place moving forward has not slowed down.
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