Photo courtesy of Cade Welch##The Preserve at dusk. The historic manor on the property was renovated by new owners to become an event center. Photo courtesy of The Nines Golf##What was left of the maintenance fire from last May. They have a new fleet of equipment and are on the rise. Photo courtesy of Cade Welch##The Preserve and The Nines golf course lit up at the end of the day. Weddings, parties, and pretty much everything in between happen here. Photo courtesy of Cade Welch##Owner Josh Kay standing on the Preserve balcony with the course behind. Photo courtesy of Cade Welch##The shed where it all happens. All the mowers and carts that keep the course looking good sit parked here at the end of the day. Photo courtesy of Cade Welch##

By Cade Welch • Cade Welch • June 4, 2026 Tweet

Photo Gallery: The Nines, Rising from ashes

In May 2025, a fire destroyed a maintenance shop at The Nines, leaving behind a pile of charred wood and twisted metal where a building used to stand. For a nine-hole course in McMinnville already working to reclaim its place in Oregon's golf scene, it was a gut punch. But the course kept moving. Owner Josh Kay and his team have spent the months since cleaning up, rebuilding and getting back to what they were doing before the fire: trying to make The Nines one of the top nine-hole courses in the state. Tucked into the farmland and vineyards outside of town, the course has the setting working in its favor. The Preserve, the restored manor on the property, is being used for a variety of events. The fairways are still in good shape. And the work to keep the place moving forward has not slowed down.