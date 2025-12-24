Photo Gallery: The Joys of Giving

Rachel Thompson/News-Register## Charlie DeRosso, 7, left, and Jaliyah Glaze, 8, dance alongside Santa Claus as Falcon Heart performs during a holiday benefit bash on Friday in Mattie’s Room at McMenamins Hotel Oregon. Bandmembers Aaron DeRosso on drums, Marcus Glaze on keyboard and Jean Mastaler on electric violin hosted the family-friendly concert to support local food assistance through a food drive and raffle benefiting Yamhill Community Action Partnership and Saturday Morning Breakfast in Mac.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Carson Benner, owner of Cellar Ridge Construction, and Jaidon Wood help pack peanut butter, eggs, produce, ham and other items into boxes for delivery to local elementary and secondary schools so students will have food over the winter vacation. The construction company and partners Gormley Plumbing, Nice Electric, Portland Millwork, Builders First Source, Farnham Electric and Jesse Allen Construction contributed money to buy the food from Grocery Outlet. In addition to the 65 boxes they provided, another communitywide effort supplied more boxes to McMinnville High School so students and their families won’t go hungry.

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Volunteer Janis Braich curls ribbons into a bow on a Christmas package she’s wrapping for children in the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program. Community members donated the gifts and volunteers gathered during a work party at Two Dogs Taphouse on Monday, Dec. 15, to wrap and organize the presents for distribution.

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Hannah Spenner, during her first day on the job as CASA recruitment and training coordinator, makes a list and checks it twice to ensure gifts are wrapped and addressed to the right local youth.