Photo Gallery: Tasting Tour

Photos by Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Taste of Mac returned to downtown McMinnville on Saturday, June 13, as participants made their way among a record 51 businesses offering food samples, beverage tastings and other treats. Proceeds from the McMinnville Lions Club fundraiser will support scholarships, sight and hearing programs, medical equipment loans and other community projects.

Photos by Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Sheri and Mike Beenken of McMinnville sample Pinot Noir and rosé at Pinot Vista Tasting Lounge. Beverage options ranged from wineries and breweries to coffee shops and tea houses.

Photos by Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Gabriela Hebert of Local Flow Health Bar pours samples of its Everyday Smoothie alongside tastes of its Eiffel Crepe.

Photos by Rachel Thompson/News-Register##McMinnville Lions Club members Jamie Libonati, left, and her mother, Kim Libonati, along with Chris Sauer and his father, Brian Sauer, check in Saturday’s Taste of Mac participants.