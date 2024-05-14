Photo Gallery: Run, Rock, Read

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##“Running Rocker” Jason Moore embodies the spirit of “Run, Rock, Read” as he plays the guitar, and takes requests, while running the course Saturday, all part of the Beverly Cleary Day festivities in the town of Yamhill. Helping are Jeff Yeo, left, and Mike Orneles, right. Both a 10K and 5K course were offered for people and dogs, too. Yamhill’s annual literary event also included a radio-controlled car event featuring Ralph S. Mouse, one of Cleary’s characters; book giveaways; a Carlton Observatory telescope; music, kids’ games and a party on the lawn of the Larson House.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Kristen Regalado helps her children, Roy, Remy and Rooney, sign up for library cards at the McMinnville Public Library bookmobile during Beverly Cleary Day in Yamhill. Saturday’s celebration honored the prolific children’s author, who lived in Yamhill as a child; Regalado grew up in Cleary’s former house. Cleary, the daughter of a woman who campaigned for Yamhill to have its own library, went on to become a librarian, then started writing books such as “Ramona the Pest” and “Henry Huggins” that were based on real children.