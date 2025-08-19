Photo gallery: Not your average beverage

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Keaton Boice and Drew Moorehead, both 10, run their award-winning shark-themed lemonade stand outside Joysticks Arcade on Third Street during Lemonade Day on Saturday. Keaton’s sister Indi, 6, assisted. Friend Kade Baynes in a shark costume danced and called out “Buy Shark-a-nade!” to attract customers, including Janice Blumer of McMinnville and her daughter, Gillian, visiting from Monterey, California. The boys won first place in the “Best of the Zest” contest.
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Five-year-old Charlotte Knapp offers “Fairy Magical Lemonade,” “Cherry Limeade Pixie Popsicles” and bottled fairy potions from her mushroom-shaped stand outside the Mack Theater. She received a Lemonade Day award for Excellent Use of Whimsy.
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##“It changes color with the lemon so it turns purple,” explains 6-year-old Silver Thomas as she stirs butterfly pea flower concentrate into her lemonade.
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Ruby Lopez helps her son Manny Lopez-Victoria, 9, empty the last of his strawberry lemonade into a cup at The Lemon Boys stand, while his brother Damian, 8, and Juan Lopez look on. Manny, a Lemonade Day veteran since age 5, added peach to his recipes this year and quickly sold out.
hundreds of young entrepreneurs sold refreshments and treats at stands around the county Saturday during the annual Lemonade Day, sponsored by the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce and local businesses.
