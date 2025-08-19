Photo gallery: Not your average beverage

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Keaton Boice and Drew Moorehead, both 10, run their award-winning shark-themed lemonade stand outside Joysticks Arcade on Third Street during Lemonade Day on Saturday. Keaton’s sister Indi, 6, assisted. Friend Kade Baynes in a shark costume danced and called out “Buy Shark-a-nade!” to attract customers, including Janice Blumer of McMinnville and her daughter, Gillian, visiting from Monterey, California. The boys won first place in the “Best of the Zest” contest.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Five-year-old Charlotte Knapp offers “Fairy Magical Lemonade,” “Cherry Limeade Pixie Popsicles” and bottled fairy potions from her mushroom-shaped stand outside the Mack Theater. She received a Lemonade Day award for Excellent Use of Whimsy.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##“It changes color with the lemon so it turns purple,” explains 6-year-old Silver Thomas as she stirs butterfly pea flower concentrate into her lemonade.