Photo Gallery: Lunar New Year

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Dancers from Oregon Korean Performing Arts perform the traditional Korean buchaechum, or fan dance, during the third-annual Lunar New Year Celebration on Sunday at the McMinnville Community Center. The festivities, hosted by the Asian Heritage Association, welcomed the Year of the Snake.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Brad Landsiedel of Tea Musketeers of McMinnville shares samples of China Rose and Dragon Oolong teas with customer Angelene Green, from Corvallis, right. Brad’s wife, Patty, is in the background. The Landsiedels started the business in 2020. They have 36 teas for sale on their website, teamusketeers.com, and can also be found locally at NW Food and Gifts, Nash & Nichol and Blue Raeven Farmstand.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Jiwoo Kim, age 3, with her father, Jun Kim of Hillsboro, watch the dance presentations by Oregon Korean Performing Arts. Jun, born in Korea, moved to the United States as a child. “It was amazing. She really enjoyed it. We don’t get to see those things very often,” Jun said.