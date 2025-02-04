Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Dancers from Oregon Korean Performing Arts perform the traditional Korean buchaechum, or fan dance, during the third-annual Lunar New Year Celebration on Sunday at the McMinnville Community Center. The festivities, hosted by the Asian Heritage Association, welcomed the Year of the Snake.
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Brad Landsiedel of Tea Musketeers of McMinnville shares samples of China Rose and Dragon Oolong teas with customer Angelene Green, from Corvallis, right. Brad’s wife, Patty, is in the background. The Landsiedels started the business in 2020. They have 36 teas for sale on their website, teamusketeers.com, and can also be found locally at NW Food and Gifts, Nash & Nichol and Blue Raeven Farmstand.
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Jiwoo Kim, age 3, with her father, Jun Kim of Hillsboro, watch the dance presentations by Oregon Korean Performing Arts. Jun, born in Korea, moved to the United States as a child. “It was amazing. She really enjoyed it. We don’t get to see those things very often,” Jun said.
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##On stage, Portland’s International Lion Dance Team opens the Lunar New Year Celebration Sunday at the McMinnville Community Center, a third annual event hosted by the Asian Heritage Association. Lion dancers are chosen to open special events because they are believed to bring good luck and prosperity and drive away evil spirits. The loud drums, cymbals and gongs are believed to help ward off negative energy and welcome a fresh start. The lions’ playful movements symbolize chasing away misfortune and inviting good fortune for the new year.
Photo Gallery: Lunar New Year
The third-annual Lunar New Year Celebration on Sunday at the McMinnville Community Center, hosted by the Asian Heritage Association, welcomed the Year of the Snake.
Comments