Photo Gallery: Linfield football starts fall camp

Nathan Ecker/News-Register##The Linfield Wildcats football program had its first official day of practice at historic Maxwell Field on Thursday, Aug. 14. The team began with agility training and emphasized proper movement and stretching as players followed along with their assistant coach Nicholas Kernaghan. Head Coach Joseph Smith said the start of camp can be difficult for some players, especially first years who are still getting settled on campus. “Everything is new, but today at least they’re getting to do what they love and that’s football,” Smith said. The Wildcats departed more than 40 players from the roster, but Smith is excited at the prospect of having a plethora of players who have room to develop their game. “We’re far away from being game-ready now, but we will be. It’s just a matter of when we get there,” Smith said. “The ceiling for this team is quite high.” Linfield opens the season against UW-Oshkosh at home on Sept. 6.

Nathan Ecker/News-Register##A Wildcat runs the 40-yard dash as teammates look on from behind.

Nathan Ecker/News-Register##Linfield football players receive instruction from assistant coach Nicholas Kernaghan on the first day of practice. Players hustled all around the athletic facilities as the morning clouds broke apart to reveal sunshine soon after practice began. Players and coaches in the photo are framed by the “Catdome” lettering plastered around Maxwell Field and on the sideline benches.

Nathan Ecker/News-Register##Coach Smith and running backs coach Greg McAnally have a discussion during day one of fall practices. Linfield enters the ‘25 season without former offensive coordinator Brett Elliott, who took his first head coach job leading conference rival Lewis & Clark College.

Nathan Ecker/News-Register##Players run back and forth in 10-yard increments during a drill where they alternate directions while starting from a crouched position.

Nathan Ecker/News-Register##Coach Smith watches as his players run the 40-yard dash. The first day of practice began in the late morning and included agility training, stretching and timed sprints as the Wildcats got back into football shape. Many players have been training for weeks ahead of time, but the initial day of activity allows guys to slowly get back on the field while returning to campus.

Nathan Ecker/News-Register##A line of helmets with player names sit in the grandstands at Maxwell Field. Linfield captured the Northwest Conference title in 2024, going 10-2, but fell short of a Division III championship when they lost to Mary Hardin-Baylor in the second round of play. The Wildcats blew away their conference competition en route to their conference title, leading the NWC during league play in passing yards (3784), touchdowns (37), defensive interceptions (23) and rushing yards (1987).