Photo Gallery: Let's play base ball

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Hurler Jack “Maverick” Maxwell of the McMinnville Gristmillers delivers a pitch to a St. Joseph Boilermaker. The game, played without gloves and according to 1866 rules, this year was part of the American Past Time slate of activities and demonstrations on the museum grounds.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Gristmiller baserunner William “Fly Guy” Alden eludes second baseman Jordan “Danjo” Anderson of the Boilermakers, who tumbled while fielding a grounder on the bumpy hayfield recently harvested and turned into a diamond.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##The St. Joseph Boilermakers follow the action from the sidelines. Opponents traded good-natured jabs and engaged in friendly heckling, known as “cranking,” throughout the game.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Volunteers Micah Bruckner, center, and Isla Hizzey, left, serve popcorn to members of the Whiskey Flats Brass Band on Saturday, June 27. Performing on instruments dating to 1871, the Stevenson, Washington-based band played period music between innings as well as a pre-game concert. This was the ensemble’s third time playing during the Yamhill County History Museum’s annual Vintage Base Ball game.