Photo Gallery: Legion marks Memorial Day

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Robin Dorrell, left, of Willamina, sergeant-at-arms for the McMinnville American Legion Riders and an Air Force veteran, visits with his mother, Darla Gregory of McMinnville, sergeant-at-arms for the Legion Auxiliary, during Monday’s Memorial Day gathering. Earlier in the day, Legion Riders and other Legion organizations led Memorial Day ceremonies at cemeteries and memorial sites across Yamhill County honoring fallen service members.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Ayla Uscanga, 12, left, portions salad into takeout containers, working alongside Lori Qualls during the American Legion Memorial Day barbecue.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Sea Cadets Executive Officer Lori Qualls, right, photographs a group of Sea Cadets during a Memorial Day gathering Monday at the McMinnville American Legion Post 21. Earlier in the day, the cadets served as color guard during ceremonies at area cemeteries before concluding at the Legion post, where a community barbecue followed. Pictured are, front row from left, Ayla Uscanga, Kenzie Timmons and Lorenzo Lara, and back row from left, Liam McPeters, Zane Brubaker and Bryson Vorderstrasse.