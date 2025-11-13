Photo Gallery: Gaming in the West Valley

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Leila Thompson of the Rotary Club of the West Valley prepares the raffle drum for prize drawings during the expo. Hosted by the Rotary Club for its second year, the free event featured vendors, gaming tournaments and a raffle for a Nintendo Switch 2. Organizers said last year’s event saw limited youth turnout, largely due to the cost of entry. In response, local businesses stepped in to sponsor participants this year, covering entry fees and T-shirts. “We’re trying to actually get the whole valley included,” said Rotary member Matthew Hugeli. “We’d love to get Dallas, McMinnville, Willamina to participate. We’d love to make this a big thing.”