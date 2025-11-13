Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Steve Swartwood II of Sheridan, left, checks tournament logistics while Curt Rivadeneira of Dayton, right, serves as shoutcaster — a commentator — during Saturday’s West Valley Esports and Gaming Expo at Sheridan High School. Esports — short for electronic sports — refers to organized video game competitions.
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Leila Thompson of the Rotary Club of the West Valley prepares the raffle drum for prize drawings during the expo. Hosted by the Rotary Club for its second year, the free event featured vendors, gaming tournaments and a raffle for a Nintendo Switch 2. Organizers said last year’s event saw limited youth turnout, largely due to the cost of entry. In response, local businesses stepped in to sponsor participants this year, covering entry fees and T-shirts. “We’re trying to actually get the whole valley included,” said Rotary member Matthew Hugeli. “We’d love to get Dallas, McMinnville, Willamina to participate. We’d love to make this a big thing.”
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Devin St. Clair of Aumsville, left, and Dakota Journey of McMinnville face off in a Pokémon card match. Free tournaments in Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering, open to all ages, were played alongside video game competitions.
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Eight-year-old Alex Albert of Salem leans into the action while competing in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament. The tournament was free to enter, with matches live-streamed on Twitch, a global platform for gaming events.
Photo Gallery: Gaming in the West Valley
Rotary Club of the West Valley hosts second annual event; hopes to 'get the whole valley included' in the future
