Photo Gallery: Flight and fun at Rock of Ages

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Lift-off on the first ride of the morning in Heaven Bound Too to kick off the festivities at the Rock of Ages Fun Festival. Below: Aeronaut/Pilot Chris Whitfield, a 20-year veteran hot air balloon driver, casts a shadow in the morning light as he completes a preflight check of his balloon.

Rusty Rae/News-Register##

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Jared Ulan of McMinnville holds on to daughters, Paisley and Paityn, as they roll down the slip and slide at Rock of Ages Fun Festival on Saturday, Aug. 9. Kids also had a bounce house, a candy bomber, carriage rides and more to keep them entertained throughout the day.

Rusty Rae/News-Register##An Edge 540 Aerobot designed for aerobatics dazzled visitors at Rock of Ages Saturday as it pulled a 50-foot streamer through the air. It was handled by veteran McMinnville pilot Russell Ucolano (pictured below) , who has been flying radio control airplanes since 1972.

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Dina Diaz, a caretaker with Adult Foster Care in Grand Ronde, checks one of several intake trucks at the Rock of Ages Car Show Saturday. Looking on are Larry Cole in the chair and Butch Soderberg, both residents at AFC.