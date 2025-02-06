Photo Gallery: Fire district expansion

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##McMinnville Fire District added a new facility in late 2024 at 3850 S.E. Three Mile Lane in southeast McMinnville, and move-in is underway. Assistant Chief Ty Darby turns on the lights in a second floor conference room at the new station during a tour last week. Currently only administrative staff are operating out of the new building, but plans include emergency operations — which are based at the downtown main station on Baker Street. In 2023, voters approved turning the city’s fire department into McMinnville Fire District, and the tax levy included addition of two substations; the new station is the first of those.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Originally constructed in 1980, the three-story building underwent a $3 million renovation in 2017, resulting in new amenities, including a professional kitchen with extensive dining areas as well as offices and conference rooms. Most of the equipment was inherited from the previous owner, former financial services firm TTR, according to Darby.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Assistant Chief Ty Darby walks into the station’s gym, one of the many amenities of the new station. It can be used by employees during downtime once plans move forward to house emergency operations at the location.