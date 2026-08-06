Photo Gallery: Family affair

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Steam rises from battered cars as grandfather Loren Sullenger of Aurora, left, and grandson Nathan Conant of Newberg face off as the final two drivers remaining in the 20-car hornet class of the demolition derby at the Yamhill County Fair on Saturday, August 1.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Hornet class winner Nathan Conant embraces his grandfather, runner-up Loren Sullenger, after the two outlast the rest of the field.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Engines roar to life in the Cascade Arena as head flagger Roger Young Jr. sweeps the green flag through the air to begin sedan lap competition.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##After the derby, a battered Pepsi-themed car driven by Dylan Spindler sits in tribute to his grandfather, Roger “Ramjet” Young, a longtime driver and organizer remembered for helping keep the derby tradition alive and lending a hand whenever someone needed one. Young, who died earlier this year, was honored at the opening of Summertime Smash and was known for greeting visitors to his towing yard with, “Hey kid, you want a Pepsi?”

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Spectators cheer from packed grandstands Saturday as the Summertime Smash demolition derby unfolds. Fans express their excitement with raucous applause, slapping inflatable thunder sticks and waves of their hats.