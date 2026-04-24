Photo Gallery: Celebrating island culture

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Kenyon Johnson joins a group performance of “Te Iwi E” during Linfield University’s 53rd annual Lu’au and Ho’ike on Saturday, April 18, at Ted Wilson Gymnasium, a student-led event celebrating Pacific Island cultures through food, music and dance. The traditional Maori song acts as a call to gather, honor ancestors and stand together in unity.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Pi‘ilani Hirahara dances hula, set to “Nani Hanalei” by The Brothers Cazimero, honoring the beauty of Hanalei, Kaua‘i, and expressing the connection between the land and its elements.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Mamalu Lilo of Honolulu-based Ma‘ohi Nui performs Siva Afi, or Samoan fire knife dancing, with a pair of flaming knives.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Aaliyah Sibayan performs a solo Tahitian dance to the beat of drums.