Photo Gallery: Carlton promotes positive relationship between neighbors, police at Night Out

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Paisley Dimick, 8, of Carlton tries her hand at the surfing machine during the National Night Out celebration, themed “A Magical Tropical Island Evening.”

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Sous chef Connor Patton of the Blind Pig in Carlton flips burgers alongside Line Cook Brody Quick. Volunteers staffed the grill and all other booths at the free evening of food, music and community connection.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Carlton Firefighter EMT Jenny Wilson chats with 2-year-old Ryland Fox while showing him around the firetruck during the Tuesday event. Ryland, with his mom Rachel at left, has been fascinated by fire engines since seeing them in the Carlton Fun Days parade earlier this year.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Carlton police officers and community members team up as the Carlton Blues Band, performing “Under the Boardwalk” during National Night Out in Wennerberg Park. The band set the tone for an evening of food, games and family fun.