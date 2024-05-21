Photo Gallary: Stranger things

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Tiny aliens and the spirit of McMinnville UFO Fest orbit Mardi Gras Queen Brenda Docken, of Mysti Krewe of Nimbus, the Portland group making its first appearance in the McMinnville parade, May 18 on Third Street. The Krewe formed in 2010 to celebrate Louisiana Mardi Gras, and much more. Portlanders who are former Louisiana residents promote the food, music, and culture of Louisiana. Each year, the bead-laden Krewe participates in many other events, including the Portland Rose Festival Starlight Parade,, Portland Pride Parade, The Big Float, and more.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Coos Bay residents Tera Martinez, left, and Tom Bohanan take a rest during the UFO Fest costume ball at McMenamins Hotel Oregon, part of a visit with McMinnville friends Phil and Diane Fisher, Martinez said they created their costumes “just to make people happy.”

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##PTSD Awareness Angel, aka Lacie Renae Moore from McMinnville, poses with Mark White of Carlton while Anita White takes their photo. Moore, who suffers from PTSD, wants to empower and uplift others. She said, “there are people that are so hurt that they’re giving up. We all are having pain and trouble and struggle. People hide, and they isolate, and things don’t get solved when you do that. The more we talk about hard things, the more we can heal together and get through it.”

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Karen Perez and sisters Victoria (5), Dulce (10) and Fatima (9) Zapien, represent Mac Plaza in Saturday’s UFO Fest parade. Karen and Victoria are dressed as potted plants, representing Mac Plaza’s plants for sale. Dulce dressed as the Antojitos La Gordita food truck. Fatima dressed as her parents’ food truck, Tacos y Mariscos El Cebollo. Also in attendance: Mario’s Taqueria and House of Brassi’s food trucks.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Lir Moore, age 7, left, and Rayce Ryan, with Jasper the bearded dragon on his shoulder, take in the human and alien pageantry on Third.