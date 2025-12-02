Photo Gallary: Holiday hoopla at Santa Parade

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Earth & Elevate performers showcase an aerial routine on their peppermint-themed float during Friday’s Santa Parade.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Crowds line the corner of Third and Galloway streets during the Santa Parade, watching floats and performers pass by.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Santa waves from atop a McMinnville fire truck, drawing the loudest cheers of the night.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Imelda Madrigal, an employee development trainer with Embold Credit Union, hands out candy from “atop” an inflatable reindeer.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Lights and ornaments brighten a decorated rake carried by “Rakette” Christine Pritts of the McMinnville Garden Club during Friday’s Santa Parade. The club walked with a banner celebrating its upcoming 100th anniversary in 2026.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##A huge crowd followed Santa to McMinnville City Park to see the lighting of the Christmas tree. The ceremony, which followed Santa’s arrival in the parade, featured caroling by the McMinnville High School Twilighters. Santa will be making appearances in McMinnville throughout the Christmas season.