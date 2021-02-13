PGE service restore estimates 'Not available;' 270,000 customers without power Monday morning

Portland General Electric, facing an escalation in power outages, has eliminated estimates for restoring power throughout its service area. Those estimates, previously going to midnight Tuesday, now are replaced with, “Not available at this time.”

The utility, serving 7 northwest Oregon counties, reported Monday morning having 1,175 outages affecting 270,105 customers. As of 6:20 a.m. there were 15 transmission lines, 7 substations and 106 feeders out of service, with 4,408 wires down and 206 miles of transmission lines to be repaired. PGE said it has 2,500 people working to restore power.

Every zip code showed outages in a PGE area that stretches from Grand Ronde to Mt. Hood and from south of Salem to the Columbia River. Locally, the highest numbers of customers affected were in zip does for Eola Hills, Amity, Dayton, Carlton, St. Paul, Dundee and Newberg.

PGE reported total accounts by county with downed power, including: Clackamas 106,269; Columbia 46, Marion 63,764, Multnomah 76,183, Washington 13,393, Polk 3,545 and Yamhill 6,905.

PGE maintains outage maps, reporting instructions, notification call-backs and other information on its website at www.portlandgeneral.com. The call-in number is 800-544-1795.