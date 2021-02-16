PGE outages will drop to 15,000 customers going into weekend without power

Rusty Rae/News-Register## Roadside weeds frozen by the ice storm Friday night and Saturday morning frame filbert trees along Peavine Road.

Update: Friday morning, PGE reported about 46,000 power outages, down from about 85,000 on Thursday. The Yamhill County map shows 1,891 remaining outages, with 1,028 customers affected in the extended Sheridan zip code area.

Friday morning reports from Portland General Electric listed about 46,000 power outages, saying that number would be reduced to approximately 15,000 by Friday night.

Yamhill County outages numbered 1,891 Friday morning, down from 2,366 on Thursday. That includes 1,028 customers in the extended Sheridan zip code area.

Multiple areas of the county showed more than 100 outages Friday morning on the PGE map.

Areas going into the weekend without power, according to PGE, include Silverton and outlying areas; the Gladstone, Milwaukie and Sellwood areas; residents in Canby, Woodburn and Sublimity; and the Beavercreek and West Linn areas.

“The areas that will take the longest were at the epicenter of the storm and were hardest hit,” reported PGE.

Monday, the utility that reported there were 15 transmission lines, 7 substations and 106 feeders out of service, with 4,408 wires down and 206 miles of transmission lines to be repaired. This week the utility reported having 3,000 people working on power restoration projects.

Wednesday's PGE report said, "We have restored power to more than 489,000 customers, since the start of the storm, unfortunately, as we repair one area, another area is impacted, and more repairs have to happen. We appreciate this is frustrating and are working as fast as we can, while keeping safety for all as our priority.

The account outage number was reduced to about 46,000 as of 6 a.m. Friday.

PGE faced power outages in every zip code of a service area stretching from south of Salem to the Columbia River and from Grand Ronde to Mt. Hood. The highest outage numbers came from Clackamas, Multnomah, Marion and Washington counties. Locally, there were outages throughout Yamhill County, with the highest number of affected accounts in and around Eola Hills, Amity, Dayton, Carlton, St. Paul, Dundee and Newberg.

PGE maintains outage maps, reporting instructions, notification call-backs and other information on its website at www.portlandgeneral.com. The call-in number is 800-544-1795.