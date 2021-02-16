PGE chipping away; now 150,000 accounts in 7 counties without electricity

Rusty Rae/News-Register## Roadside weeds frozen by the ice storm Friday night and Saturday morning frame filbert trees along Peavine Road.

Update: Wednesday mid-morning, PGE reported power outages affecting about 150,612 accounts, down from about 170,000 Tuesday evening.

Portland General Electric continues service recovery projects throughout its northwest Oregon service area, still not providing estimates for power restoration times.

The utility, serving 7 northwest Oregon counties, reported Monday morning having 1,175 outages affecting 270,105 customers, There were 15 transmission lines, 7 substations and 106 feeders out of service, with 4,408 wires down and 206 miles of transmission lines to be repaired. PGE said it has 2,500 people working to restore power.

That account outage number has been reduced about 150,000 accounts as of mid-morning Wednesday.

PGE faced power outages in every zip code of a service area stretching from south of Salem to the Columbia River and from Grand Ronde to Mt. Hood. The highest outage numbers came from Clackamas, Multnomah, Marion and Washington counties. Locally, there were outages throughout Yamhill County, with the highest number of affected accounts in and around Eola Hills, Amity, Dayton, Carlton, St. Paul, Dundee and Newberg.

Yamhill County outage reports Wednesday morning number 4,549, down from almost 6,000 Tuesday night.

PGE maintains outage maps, reporting instructions, notification call-backs and other information on its website at www.portlandgeneral.com. The call-in number is 800-544-1795.