Pfendler::6

No justification

Do your own research. Don’t just take my word for it.

Use Google, the Mayo Clinic (www.mayoclinic.org/), the National Instituted of Health (www.nih.gov), your local library or your favorite source of legitimate medical information. Investigate the definitions and diagnosis of “narcissist” and “paranoid.”

I expect you will find that President Trump is increasingly meeting the classic definition and diagnosis of a “paranoid narcissist,” also known as a “malignant narcissist.”

Now investigate one more question: “Who were the world’s most famous paranoid narcissists?” You will find the most common answers to that question are “Hitler” and “Stalin.”

Two more thoughts for your consideration:

How will future history books describe those among us who supported and encouraged a 21st century version of Hitler and Stalin? How could we justify that to our grandchildren?

David Pfendler, M.D.

McMinnville