Pets rescued from crashed RV

Photo courtesy Southwest Polk Fire District##Numerous pets, including a bearded dragon lizard, were rescued from an RV that crashed Wednesday afternoon on Highway 22 in Polk County.

Numerous pets were rescued late Wednesday afternoon after a recreational vehicle that crashed on Highway 22, west of Beck Road in Polk County, according to the Southwest Polk County Fire District.

Personnel responded to the crash about 5:43 p.m, district spokesperson Christine Talley said. The RV had rolled into a ditch and was on its side. The driver and passenger were uninjured.

When a crew accessed the vehicle through the roof they discovered eight dogs, three cats, three rabbits and one bearded lizard, all of which were rescued.

A Sheridan Fire District crew and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.