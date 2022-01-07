Pets rescued from crashed RV
Numerous pets were rescued late Wednesday afternoon after a recreational vehicle that crashed on Highway 22, west of Beck Road in Polk County, according to the Southwest Polk County Fire District.
Personnel responded to the crash about 5:43 p.m, district spokesperson Christine Talley said. The RV had rolled into a ditch and was on its side. The driver and passenger were uninjured.
When a crew accessed the vehicle through the roof they discovered eight dogs, three cats, three rabbits and one bearded lizard, all of which were rescued.
A Sheridan Fire District crew and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.
