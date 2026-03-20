Pet owners report giardia in Sheridan

The Center for Disease Control states the parasite can be in water, food, hands and other surfaces. When swallowed, it travels to the small intestine, sheds its shell, splits in two and starts absorbing nutrients. Giardia germs continue to multiply and eventually leave the body through fecal matter.

One owner shared that one of her dogs contracted the parasite after going for a walk and the other after drinking water.

Veterinarians provided medications and recommended that the dogs’ backside and feet be wiped after relieving themselves. Animal feces should be picked up immediately.

Health and Human Services Director Lindsey Manfrin told the News-Register, “It is possible but very unlikely to spread to humans.”

She recommended getting treatment for animals right away and that pet owners maintain good hand-washing practices.