Pedro Cisneros - 1941 - 2018

Pedro Cisneros passed away November 28, 2018. He was 77 years old. A viewing and rosary will take place from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, December 1, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. Services will be held at San Martin Catholic Church in Dayton at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 3. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.