August 29, 2023 Tweet

Pedestrian struck by vehicle

A 40-year-old female was struck by a vehicle shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, at Northeast 12th and Adams streets, according to McMinnville Police.

Neither the pedestrian nor the driver of the vehicle was identified. According to Capt. Scott Fessler, the pedestrian “likely was at fault.” The woman was transported by McMinnville Fire Department ambulance to the Willamette Valley Medical Center for treatment. Her injuries were not considered critical or serious.

He was unable to provide any other details related to the incident.