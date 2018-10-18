Pedestrian struck by auto

A McMinnville man was struck by an automobile Thursday morning at the intersection of North Highway 99W and Northeast McDonald Lane, according to police.

Officers and fire department personnel responded about 6:30 a.m. to the location.

The preliminary investigation determined Juan Murillo-Herrera, 31, of McMinnville, was operating a 2007 Nissan Altima northbound on the highway, and was proceeding on a green light.

The pedestrian, Dennis Walker, 58, was attempting to cross the highway, was in the roadway and not the nearby crosswalk. Alcohol consumption on his part is suspected to be assocated with the incident.

Walker was transported by ambulance to the Willamette Valley Medical Center with serious injuries.

Anyone with information related to the incident should contact Patrol Sgt. Steve Macartney at 503-435-5622 or Steve.Macartney@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.